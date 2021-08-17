BitForex Token Market Cap Hits $10.46 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $264,954.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00929742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00170842 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,274,565,269 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

