Bitcoin Gold Price Up 14% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $77.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.78 or 0.00146526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

