Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.66 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005751 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $479.70 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001116 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036167 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

