Bitcoin 2 Reaches Market Cap of $12.86 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and $1,194.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001089 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.