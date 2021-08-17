Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $477.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.07. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $504.33. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.