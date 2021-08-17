Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stake Boosted by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 60.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for approximately 1.7% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $140,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ BILI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.34. 362,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.22.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.