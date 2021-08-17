Big Data Protocol Trading Up 32.5% This Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $7.14 million and $1.27 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00918254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00162727 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 29,935,056 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

