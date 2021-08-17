BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 8%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.30. 29,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,217,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $797.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

