Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives $12.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Beyond Air stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,348. The company has a market cap of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

