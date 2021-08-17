Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.73. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.