BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BCE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 50,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

