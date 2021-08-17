Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.84. 95,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.54 and a one year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after acquiring an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

