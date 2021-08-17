Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,998,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.