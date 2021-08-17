Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$2.83 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter.

TSE:BMO opened at C$127.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.46. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.45 and a 1-year high of C$130.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. CSFB upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.46.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

