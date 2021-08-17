Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKRIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

BKRIY stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

