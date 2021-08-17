Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 53,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. 1,061,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,101,305. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $345.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

