Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the July 15th total of 736,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

