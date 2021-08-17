Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $286.00 at Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $333.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIDU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.26.

BIDU stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52 week low of $116.41 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.60. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

