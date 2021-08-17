Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.29 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 2% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $249.57 million and approximately $22.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $24.84 or 0.00054384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00892723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00103044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046234 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,047,790 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

