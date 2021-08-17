AXS Investments LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

