AXPR Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $142,062.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.00894837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103826 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

