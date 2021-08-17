Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of ATXI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 51,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,728. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.