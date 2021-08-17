Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATXI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 51,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,728. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.