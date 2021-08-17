Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Issues Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,197. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.44% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

