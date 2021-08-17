Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVASF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

