Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVASF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.