AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

NYSE AVB opened at $225.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.