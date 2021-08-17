Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $260,968.60 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80.

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.77. 501,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,186. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -175.32 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

