Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Lifted to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.40 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.