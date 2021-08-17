AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

ACQ opened at C$56.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.25 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

