AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

