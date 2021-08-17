Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.
ATCX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $421.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.35.
In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
