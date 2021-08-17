Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.

ATCX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $421.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

