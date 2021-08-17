Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

