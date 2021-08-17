Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 196.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

