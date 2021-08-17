Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 386.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

