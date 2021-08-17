Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gap were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,110. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

