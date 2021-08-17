Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after purchasing an additional 938,405 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $47,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

