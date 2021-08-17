Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 14,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,456. The company has a market capitalization of $331.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

