Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 14,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,456. The company has a market capitalization of $331.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
