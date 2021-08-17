Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.35 Million

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post sales of $270.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.70 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ASTE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.49. 57,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.