Arweave (AR) Trading Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $21.15 or 0.00046854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $706.20 million and approximately $61.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

