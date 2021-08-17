Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,781 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

