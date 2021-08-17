Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,075 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 124.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.38. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

