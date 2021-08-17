Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.