Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,569 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

IEFA opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73.

