Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Aridis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vu Truong acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

