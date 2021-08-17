Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $199,260.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00135254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00158672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.05 or 1.00276110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00923538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00700454 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars.

