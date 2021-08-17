Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 6,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.68.

RKDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

