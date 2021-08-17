ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Short Interest Update

ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
RUBNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545. ArborGen has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.
About ArborGen
