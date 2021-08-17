ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Short Interest Update

ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RUBNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545. ArborGen has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.

Get ArborGen alerts:

About ArborGen

ArborGen Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the forestry genetics business through its subsidiary ArborGen. It operates through the Australasia and South America, and North America and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ArborGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArborGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.