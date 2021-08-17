Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

APP stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.25 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. Appreciate Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Appreciate Group from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

