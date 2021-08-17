Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.45. 13,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 68,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41.

Applied Science Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

