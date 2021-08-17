Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,494. Annexon has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $688.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

