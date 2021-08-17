Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AND has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.67.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.77. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.51.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

